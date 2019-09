- Orange County sheriff’s deputies and Orlando Police issued dozens of citations on Wednesday as part of “Operation Best Foot Forward”.

Officers patrolled six crosswalks throughout Orange County, looking for drivers who did not stop for plainclothes officers trying to cross the street in the crosswalk.

BFF, @OrangeCoSheriff with decoy Jimmy, and @SydneyFox35 came together for enforcement at Rio Grande Ave. & 40th St. Thanks for helping us spread the word about pedestrian safety, @fox35orlando! #OperationBFF #iY4Peds pic.twitter.com/sWONTNhgvT — Best Foot Forward (@BestFootCFL) September 18, 2019

Metro Orlando is ranked the most dangerous place in America for pedestrians according to the Dangerous by Design report. On Average, three pedestrians are injured every day and one is killed every week in Orange, Osceola and Seminole Counties.

“Even my days in the service weren’t as scary as this sometimes,” said pedestrian Paul Zambory.

He said he crosses 40th Street and Rio Grande Avenue almost daily and sometimes has to wait ten minutes for drivers to stop and allow him to cross.

Katie Clarke with Bike/Walk Central Florida and Operation Best Foot Forward said the intersection is a very dangerous one for pedestrians and Orange County recently installed sidewalks, new crosswalk signs and paint to encourage drivers to obey the law.

“Only 38 percent of drivers stopped, as Florida law requires, for a pedestrian in that crosswalk.” Clarke said the law requires a driver to stop or yield and let a pedestrian who is legally in the crosswalk to cross the road.

She said the goal of Operation Best Foot Forward is educate more drivers and change their behavior so they yield to pedestrians at marked crosswalks.

Driver Jerry Lewis Green said he normally stops for pedestrians but deputies issued him a ticket on Wednesday for not stopping for a plainclothes officer trying to cross the street.

“I wasn’t paying attention and I didn’t see the guy in the cross. I just made a mistake that’s all. Glad I didn’t hit nobody or nothing.”

Drivers who violate the law get a $164 citation and three points on their driver's license.

In total, 72 citations and 11 warnings were issued at the 6 crosswalks on Wednesday morning.