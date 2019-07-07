< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Number of fatal hit-and-run cases on the rise
Posted Jul 07 2019 10:38PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 07 2019 10:23PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 10:39PM EDT class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Number of fatal hit-and-run cases on the rise&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/number-of-fatal-hit-and-run-cases-on-the-rise" data-title="Number of fatal hit-and-run cases on the rise" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/number-of-fatal-hit-and-run-cases-on-the-rise" addthis:title="Number of fatal hit-and-run cases on the rise"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416795740.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416795740");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_416795740_416794743_137273"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_416795740_416794743_137273";this.videosJson='[{"id":"416794743","video":"582007","title":"Rise%20in%20hit-and-run%20crashes","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%2010%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F07%2FRise_in_hit_and_run_crashes_0_7486423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F07%2FRise_in_hit_and_run_crashes_582007_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657160578%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DPHsWPKQmFC2riO96RSHis7klS5w","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Fnumber-of-fatal-hit-and-run-cases-on-the-rise"}},"createDate":"Jul 07 2019 10:23PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416795740_416794743_137273",video:"582007",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rise_in_hit_and_run_crashes_0_7486423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%252010%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/07/Rise_in_hit_and_run_crashes_582007_1800.mp4?Expires=1657160578&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=PHsWPKQmFC2riO96RSHis7klS5w",eventLabel:"Rise%20in%20hit-and-run%20crashes-416794743",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Fnumber-of-fatal-hit-and-run-cases-on-the-rise"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 10:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-416795740"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 10:23PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-416795740" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416795740-416795715"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/FHP%20troopers_1562553466167.jpg_7486261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/FHP%20troopers_1562553466167.jpg_7486261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/FHP%20troopers_1562553466167.jpg_7486261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/FHP%20troopers_1562553466167.jpg_7486261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/FHP%20troopers_1562553466167.jpg_7486261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416795740-416795715" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/FHP%20troopers_1562553466167.jpg_7486261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/FHP%20troopers_1562553466167.jpg_7486261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/FHP%20troopers_1562553466167.jpg_7486261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/FHP%20troopers_1562553466167.jpg_7486261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/FHP%20troopers_1562553466167.jpg_7486261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416795740" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the number of fatal hit-and-run cases in Central Florida are high compared to last year.</p><p>In 2018, FHP investigated a total of 21 fatal hit-and-run crashes. As of July 2019, FHP is investigating 18 fatal hit-and-run crashes, so far. </p><p>This includes a crash Saturday night that killed a pedestrian on John Young Parkway in Hunter Creek. </p><p>According to FHP, penalties for fatal hit-and-runs have become more severe. </p><p>The crime carries a mandatory minimum of four years in prison, up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. </p><p>However, legal experts say some people choose to run anyway for a few reasons. </p><p>Criminal defense attorney Bob Fisher says most commonly, drivers who are uninsured may leave the scene of a crash because they fear the financial burden. </p><p>Others may try to avoid being charged with DUI. </p><p>"It's my impression that some people, when they're involved in an accident, may have been involved after they've been served alcohol, and they perceive a potential arrest for DUI to be more serious than what ultimately may happen to them if someone is seriously injured or killed," Fisher said. "Stop and insure the safety of the occupants in the other vehicle. More Home Stories
1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in Winter Haven
Hillsborough deputies find 2 children in car with passed out adults in front seats
Heavy rain causes flooding in Orlando's tourist district All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in Winter Haven</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 08:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies are investigating a head-on collision that left one man dead and three others injured in Winter Haven on Sunday.</p><p>The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before noon on Cypress Gardens Blvd, west of US Highway 27.</p><p>According to deputies, 22-year-old Nannette Cruz Garcia of Orlando was driving eastbound in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she crossed over the raised median and crashed head-on into a 2007 PT Cruiser that was traveling westbound on Cypress Gardens Blvd.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-deputies-find-2-children-in-car-with-passed-out-adults-in-front-seats" title="Hillsborough deputies find 2 children in car with passed out adults in front seats" data-articleId="416768339" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/hillsborough%20kids%20rescued%20from%20car_1562535294231.jpg_7485759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Hillsborough County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough deputies find 2 children in car with passed out adults in front seats</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two children were rescued by deputies from a car where two adults were found passed out in the front seats.</p><p>The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was found around 3 p.m. Sunday on Bearss Ave by the I-275 on-ramp.</p><p>Both the driver, 37-year-old Scott Moreno, and passenger, 32-year-old Shikira Ford, were unconscious in the front of the vehicle, according to investigators.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/heavy-rain-causes-flooding-in-orlando-s-tourist-district" title="Heavy rain causes flooding in Orlando's tourist district" data-articleId="416762930" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Heavy_rain_causes_flooding_on_Internatio_0_7486104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Heavy_rain_causes_flooding_on_Internatio_0_7486104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Heavy_rain_causes_flooding_on_Internatio_0_7486104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Heavy_rain_causes_flooding_on_Internatio_0_7486104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/Heavy_rain_causes_flooding_on_Internatio_0_7486104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heavy rain causes flooding in Orlando's tourist district</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 05:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Heavy rain caused some flooding near the attractions in Orlando on Sunday.</p><p>Karen Mellott-Foshier took this video of cars driving in flooded streets near SeaWorld Orlando and International Drive.</p><p>The Orange County Sheriff's Office was out blocking the roadway at International Drive and Central Florida Parkway for flooding.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span 