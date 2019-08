- Immigration centers are overflowing with too many people and not enough space.

Federal authorities are now looking to Central Florida to help. The debate: Should we?

Democratic lawmakers, Monday, vehemently opposed the facility coming to Central Florida, promising to do whatever they can to fight it.

"I didn't live with my parents. I didn't grow up with my parents. So, it just hits me home. To this day, seven children have died at the hands of this government," said Rep. Anna Eskamani, (D) Orlando.

Dreamers and Democrats joined forces on Monday to publicly oppose the possibility of a detention center for unaccompanied migrant children coming to Orange County.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings sent a letter to Florida lawmakers last week, letting them know that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reached out about building the facility on West Landstreet Road, where a Travelodge motel stands. The shelter would house 500 children.

"It's the kind of situation that will just create a lot of unnecessary concern and panic in our community," Mayor Demings said.

Some lawmakers are already considering ways to block this.

"Through zoning, and the other will be through the budget, but it will take a while," said U.S. Congressman Darren Soto, (D) Kissimmee.

One Republican lawmaker says this is up to the federal government to decide.

"Congress has created this problem and Congress needs to solve it so as a state we'll do what we can to accommodate whatever their solution is," said Rep. Scott Plakon, (R) Lake Mary.

Owners of the Travelodge say they don't know anything about the detention center.

Some lawmakers are questioning if HHS is even asking about the right spot.

"There is an abandoned property directly across the street that appears possibly to be more of the fed, more to the federal government's liking," said Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, (D) Orlando.

But, the truth is lawmakers and county officials know very little about the plans and what will happen next.

HHS estimates having the detention center up and running by spring of 2020.