this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409396100_409406952_145617";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409406952","video":"568699","title":"Future%20unknown%20for%20Downtown%20Orlando%20event%20venue","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FFuture_unknown_for_Downtown_Orlando_even_0_7320057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FFuture_unknown_for_Downtown_Orlando_event_venue_568699_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653688342%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMJKcE-NqD_cVbsonA0_zb6z71dY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Ffuture-unknown-for-downtown-orlando-event-venue"}},"createDate":"May m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409396100" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409396100" data-article-version="1.0">Future unknown for Downtown Orlando event venue</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409396100" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Future unknown for Downtown Orlando event venue&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/future-unknown-for-downtown-orlando-event-venue" data-title="Future unknown for Downtown Orlando event venue" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/future-unknown-for-downtown-orlando-event-venue" addthis:title="Future unknown for Downtown Orlando event venue"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409396100.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409396100");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409396100_409406952_145617"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409396100_409406952_145617";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409406952","video":"568699","title":"Future%20unknown%20for%20Downtown%20Orlando%20event%20venue","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FFuture_unknown_for_Downtown_Orlando_even_0_7320057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2FFuture_unknown_for_Downtown_Orlando_event_venue_568699_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653688342%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMJKcE-NqD_cVbsonA0_zb6z71dY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Ffuture-unknown-for-downtown-orlando-event-venue"}},"createDate":"May 28 2019 05:52PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409396100_409406952_145617",video:"568699",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/Future_unknown_for_Downtown_Orlando_even_0_7320057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/28/Future_unknown_for_Downtown_Orlando_event_venue_568699_1800.mp4?Expires=1653688342&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MJKcE-NqD_cVbsonA0_zb6z71dY",eventLabel:"Future%20unknown%20for%20Downtown%20Orlando%20event%20venue-409406952",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fhome%2Ffuture-unknown-for-downtown-orlando-event-venue"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409396100"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:52PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-409396100" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409396100-409396073"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409396100-409396073" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The fate of the Orchid Garden and Ballroom venue in Downtown Orlando is up in the air.</p><p>Dozens of couples-to-be are having to scramble to find new wedding venues. </p><p>Warren Dietel is the owner of Puff and Stuff Events and Catering, the primary caterer for the event venue in Downtown Orlando. </p><p>To Dietel’s surprise, the property owner, Lincoln Properties, put the business owner on notice last week.</p><p>“We’re sad, we’re devastated,” Dietel said. “We received notice last Monday from the building owners that we needed to vacate the space on November 4.”</p><p>After 12 years at the venue, the event company will host its last event later this year.</p><p>“They are doing some significant redevelopment, and at this point, I don’t believe there will be events on property after this,” Dietel said.</p><p>He says that means 60 events already on the calendar after the cut-off date are being cancelled. </p><p>Puff and Stuff now has to help bride and grooms quickly make other arrangements.</p><p>“It always starts with the venue and then goes on from there, so when that’s gone, it’s a big deal,” Dietel said.</p><p>He says he has been overwhelmed with how the event planning community has come to his assistance in helping all the couples-to-be find new venues.</p><p>The News Station has made numerous attempts to ask the owner what the plan is for the site and if it includes demolition, but have not received a response.</p><p>The News Station has learned that the owner is building the SunTrust Plaza tower right next to the Orchid venue, and according to the City of Orlando, a second tower has been proposed, but no demolition applications have been submitted.</p><p>Pam Schwarts, the chief curator with the Orange County Regional History Center, said she cringes at the idea another old and unique building could disappear.</p><p>“It does take away from any special thing we have compared to other cities," she said. “In Downtown Orlando, we class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/blaming-illness-ariana-grande-postpones-orlando-concert" title="Blaming illness, Ariana Grande postpones Orlando concert" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/GETTY_ariana%20grande_052819_1559071781835.png_7319442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ariana Grande preforms at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Blaming illness, Ariana Grande postpones Orlando concert</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 03:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Illness is forcing Ariana Grande to postpone her show in Orlando tomorrow night, concert promoter LiveNation says. </p><p>The singer was scheduled to perform at Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight and then in Orlando’s Amway Center tomorrow. Both shows in the Sweetener World Tour have been postponed.</p><p>“I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. I’m so beyond devastated,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram account. “I will make this up you, I promise. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/volusia-county-launches-animal-abuse-listing" title="Volusia County now listing convicted animal abusers on website" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/04/dragged%20dog%20for%20web_1556975035856.png_7218909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Jason-Spectrum/Jan Johnson via&nbsp;Nature Coast Animal Wellness &amp; Surgical Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volusia County now listing convicted animal abusers on website</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 01:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Volusia County government is doing their part to keep animals out of the hands of past abusers.</p><p>Starting May 28, an Animal Abuse listing will be on the Animal Services page of the county’s website. </p><p>"The purpose of the listing is to make shelters and other adoption agencies aware of someone’s criminal history as it relates to animals," a press release stated.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/davenport-man-accused-of-sexual-battery-of-14-year-old-girl" title="Davenport man accused of sexual battery of 14-year-old girl" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/frank%20keller%20for%20web_1559063388909.png_7319007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/frank%20keller%20for%20web_1559063388909.png_7319007_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/frank%20keller%20for%20web_1559063388909.png_7319007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/frank%20keller%20for%20web_1559063388909.png_7319007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/frank%20keller%20for%20web_1559063388909.png_7319007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Davenport man accused of sexual battery of 14-year-old girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 01:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Davenport man is behind bars, accused of sexual battery of a minor.</p><p>Detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit arrested 55-year-old Frank Keller. He's charged with one county of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor and one count of use of a computer to seduce a child. </p><p>According to deputies, Keller sent text messages to a 14-year-old girl asking her to perform a sex act with him. He reportedly told the victim he was going to give her mother alcohol so that he and the victim could engage in the sexual activity.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/burger-king-brawl-fight-in-drive-through-window-caught-on-video-by-customer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/GCTAMYBURGER_KING_BRAWL-5ced9f1dbd785600c47e2132_1_May_28_2019_22_11_30_poster_1559081542905_7320303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A violent brawl that broke out at a Burger King in North Carolina was captured on a video posted to Facebook on Sunday. (Photo Credit: Rebecca Ramsey)" title="GCTAMYBURGER_KING_BRAWL-5ced9f1dbd785600c47e2132_1_May_28_2019_22_11_30_poster_1559081542905-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Burger King brawl: Fight in drive-through window caught on video by customer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/mom-gives-birth-in-car-while-son-records-emotional-moment-from-backseat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/birth%20side%20by%20side_1559073816459.jpg_7319542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The now-viral video captured the moment a Nevada couple welcomed their fourth child into the world while driving to the hospital with their three other children in the back seat. (Photo credit: Michael Addison)" title="birth side by side_1559073816459.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom gives birth in car while son records emotional moment from back seat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/future-unknown-for-downtown-orlando-event-venue"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="orchid garden_1559078076484.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Future unknown for Downtown Orlando event venue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/us-navy-pilots-reportedly-saw-ufos-during-training-exercises-on-the-east-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/cia_uforeleasedphotocia_052819_1559073957610_7319471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An unidentified flying object is shown in a photo released in a CIA report on investigations into UFOs. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/boy-14-accused-in-texas-deaths-of-woman-pregnant-daughter" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boy, 14, accused in Texas deaths of woman, pregnant daughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/mom-gives-birth-in-car-while-son-records-emotional-moment-from-backseat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/birth%20side%20by%20side_1559073816459.jpg_7319542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/birth%20side%20by%20side_1559073816459.jpg_7319542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/birth%20side%20by%20side_1559073816459.jpg_7319542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/birth%20side%20by%20side_1559073816459.jpg_7319542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/28/birth%20side%20by%20side_1559073816459.jpg_7319542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;now-viral&#x20;video&#x20;captured&#x20;the&#x20;moment&#x20;a&#x20;Nevada&#x20;couple&#x20;welcomed&#x20;their&#x20;fourth&#x20;child&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;world&#x20;while&#x20;driving&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x20;with&#x20;their&#x20;three&#x20;other&#x20;children&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;back&#x20;seat&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Michael&#x20;Addison&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom gives birth in car while son records emotional moment from back seat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/judge-turns-down-bid-to-block-cabinet-meeting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/28/Tallahassee_1488295965928_2826960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge turns down bid to block cabinet meeting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/future-unknown-for-downtown-orlando-event-venue" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/orchid%20garden_1559078076484.jpg_7319599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Future unknown for Downtown Orlando event venue</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/pasadena-couple-designs-and-installs-texas-shaped-pool-in-their-back-yard" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/texas%20pool%204_1559077929353.JPG_7319869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/texas%20pool%204_1559077929353.JPG_7319869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/texas%20pool%204_1559077929353.JPG_7319869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/texas%20pool%204_1559077929353.JPG_7319869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/texas%20pool%204_1559077929353.JPG_7319869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cody&#x20;Rogers" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pasadena couple designs and installs Texas-shaped pool in their back yard</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 