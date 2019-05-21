According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, investigators pulled DNA and fingerprints off the electrical tape that was wrapped around the dog's mouth and matched them to Thompson.
Deputies had received a call on February 26 about a dog roaming through backyards on 42nd Street. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office stated that the dog had his mouth taped shut with red electrical tape. The dog was panting, drooling, and reportedly suffocating. He was also dehydrated, appeared malnourished, and bleeding from wounds on his left arm and chest.
The dog was nursed back to health and adopted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office who appointed him a deputy. He's now named Deputy Chance and a "Spokes-Dog" for the agency.
Since joining the sheriff's office, Deputy Chance has been getting his paws dirty, attending several events including a ribbon cutting ceremony at a roller skating rink in Fort Myers and cheering on teen drivers during a Teen Driver Challenge.
"When asked to describe his first day on duty, Deputy Chance stated, “ruff," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
Thompson is expected to be arraigned on June 24.
Posted May 21 2019 07:32AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 07:38AM EDT
Presidential hopeful Joe Biden is expected to attend a fundraiser hosted by Orlando attorney John Morgan on Tuesday night.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that Morgan confirmed that he was hosting the event at his Alaqua Lakes home, but few details have been made available.
Posted May 21 2019 06:35AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 07:39AM EDT
Subtropical storm Andrea, the first named storm of the Atlantic season, is maintaining a northward motion over the western Atlantic but meteorologists say it is expected to weaken late Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday.
Low pressure attempting to develop Northeast of the Bahamas. Could see a system form over the next day or 2. Moving away from Florida but, as it interacts with High pressure to it's West, could increase in swell at Florida beaches late week. #fox35 #gdo pic.twitter.com/ICFgJurr8i — Jayme King (@JaymeKingFox35) May 20, 2019
Posted May 21 2019 05:53AM EDT
Updated May 21 2019 06:29AM EDT
One person was sent to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a carjacking near the University of Central Florida.
Orange County deputies say it happened at the RaceTrack gas station off University Boulevard.
