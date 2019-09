- A family that lives in Freeport is struggling to leave the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

The images coming out of the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian have been gut-wrenching.

“It looks like a no man’s land, honestly and truly, and there’s no help,” Calvanna Davis, of Freeport, said.

People who live there are still in shock.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this bad,” Davis said. “I was like, ‘OK, we’re going to board up the house, buy water, buy groceries to last us maybe two or three days and it’s gonna come and its gonna leave.’”

Davis and her family survived the storm, but the family of six are trapped.

“I think that’s what a lot of persons are dealing with as far as they didn’t expect this,” Davis said. "So, for it to have come and sit on the Bahamas, Freeport and Abaco - like it did - and to leave this kind of lasting effect, it’s not just physical, it’s emotional as well.”

Davis said her family have no electricity and no water.

She is trying to get out of Freeport as soon as she can, but said that’s not an easy thing to do.

“It’s hard getting there,” Davis said. “Right now, as far as getting in to the United States, we can’t get there. There are no planes leaving from there. There are no boats leaving from here. So, technically, you have to go into Nassau, fight your way into Nassau and then fight your way out of Nassau to get to the states.”

She also has a message for people here in Florida who may want to help those coming to the United States from the Bahamas.

“As far as helping, if there are persons that are coming into the United States and you can open up your doors to house them, house them,” Davis said. “If you can feed them, if you can clothe them, clothe them.”

Davis is still waiting to hear from family members who live in Abaco, but she is thankful that her immediate family members are all safe.