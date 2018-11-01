Halloween costume horror after color contacts left girl temporarily blind

- An 11-year-old girl went blind for four days after wearing colored contact lenses for Halloween, her mother said. Emilie Turcotte woke in agony screaming her eyes were "burning like fire" the morning after she wore them to go trick-or-treating with pals.

Mom Julie pried open Emilie's weeping eyelids with her fingers and said her eyeballs were "blood red". She told her local paper the Montreal Journal: "For four days we were so scared. She could not see anything. All that for Halloween contact lenses."

Emilie gradually regained her sight but doctors ordered her to wear sunglasses for a month to let her damaged corneas heal.

Now her mom is warning other parents of the danger of the lenses, which are commonly available as part of Halloween costumes and have been worn by celebs such as Kylie Jenner.

Read more from FOX NEWS here.