WATCH: President Trump crashes another wedding

- President Donald Trump crashed another wedding this past weekend, much to the delight of guests, TMZ reports.

On Friday, June 29, the chief executive made a surprise appearance at Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz's wedding at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The president greeted guests, posed for pictures, and, of course, kissed the bride and exchanged pleasantries with the groom. He was warmly received by the crowd, with guests calling out "We love you!"

In June of last year, Mister Trump also crashed a wedding that being held at his golf club in Bedminster.