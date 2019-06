- A couple of photographers from Texas are helping children with disabilities become superheroes.

Nicole and Scott Endersby of Endersby Photography Studio hold #EndersbyHeroes photo shoots to give back to their community. They photograph children with disabilities for free during these shoots, allowing families to have special memories to look back on.

Nicole and Scott told Fox 35 that they started #EndersbysHeroes because they have three boys, two of which have Autism. "We want to make every child that lives with a disability as well as their siblings feel like they are superheroes," they said.

Nicole and Scott also said that it "has been such a blessing to see their smiles when they feel like they transformed into their favorite superhero or character for their photo."

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.