A mother of five children was forced to protect her family by shooting her ex-boyfriend as he tried breaking into their home in East Price Hill, Ohio, according to police.

The CTPost reports that the incident took place around 5:00 a.m. Thursday at the home in the 2500 block of Ring Place.

Police say the woman's ex-boyfriend kicked out the AC unit and tried to break in through their front window. The woman reportedly had a temporary protection order against him and a license to carry. Her five children were in the upstairs area of the home at the time of the incident, according to police.