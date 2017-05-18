< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416917517" data-article-version="1.0">Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals</h1> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/petition-calls-for-mcdonald-s-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals" data-title="Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/petition-calls-for-mcdonald-s-burger-king-to-eliminate-plastic-toys-from-kids-meals" addthis:title="Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416917517.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416917517");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416917517-403705775"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CREDIT: FOX NEWS" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>CREDIT: FOX NEWS</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416917517-403705775" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/05/18/mcdonalds5_1495107853342_3327596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CREDIT: FOX NEWS" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>CREDIT: FOX NEWS</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416917517" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Thousands in the U.K. are pushing McDonald's and Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from being included in the brands' kids' meals.</p><p>A petition calling for the end of plastic toys – started by mom Rachael Wood and her daughters Ella and Caitlin – has so far received over 332,000 signatures.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/petition-mcdonalds-burger-king-eliminate-plastic-toys-kids-meals" target="_blank">READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p><p>"We are Ella and Caitlin aged 9 and 7, and we've been learning all about the environment at school and the problem of plastic. It made us very sad to see how plastic harms wildlife and pollutes the ocean, and we want to change this. That's why we want Burger King and McDonald's to think of the environment and stop giving plastic toys with their kids meals," the petition reads.</p><p>Many of the toys handed out in Happy Meals and other kids' meals are made from plastic that can't be recycled and end up in the trash — a fact that is upsetting parents and consumers as more awareness is given to climate change and environmental issues.</p><p>"We want anything they give to us to be sustainable so we can protect the planet for us and for future generations," the petition reads.</p><p>Last year, McDonald's began exploring ways to make its toys from a single type of plastic to allow it to more easily be recycled, the Wall Street Journal reported.</p><p>"Given the focus on plastics, you probably will see a bit more of a mix going forward," Elaine Strunk, McDonald's head of global sustainability, said to the Journal, noting the brand's decision to swap out plastic toys with books, soft toys and board games throughout the year at U.K. stores.</p><p>McDonald's has not made long-term plans in regards to its plastic toys, however.</p><p>Burger King is reportedly looking into "alternative toy solutions," as well, the Journal reported.</p><p>A representative for McDonald's U.K. was not immediately available to comment for Fox News.</p><p>This is not the first time either brand has been called on to reduce its plastic use.</p><p>In March, McDonald's announced it was working to remove plastic straws from all U.K. restaurants, as well as other single-use plastic items like drink lids and salad containers.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/petition-mcdonalds-burger-king-eliminate-plastic-toys-kids-meals" target="_blank">CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 