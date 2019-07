- The longest current serving female Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper has retired.

Barbara Ehrhart has served with FHP for 36 years in Manatee County. She was the longest current serving female with FHP as of her final sign-off.

Barbara completed her final sign-off on Tuesday. Video of it was posted on the FHP southwest Florida Twitter page.

BREAKING FHP NEWS! After 36 years w/ the Florida Highway Patrol, longest current serving female Trooper Barbara Ehrhart signs off for the final time!

Trooper Ehrhart served her entire career in Manatee Co & has been an inspiration to us all! Enjoy your retirement! #FHP 🚓 pic.twitter.com/PFAW9UZc1p — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) July 30, 2019

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.