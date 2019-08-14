“I tried to tell you that but nnnooo I don’t know what I’m talking about,” the officer wrote back.
The Winfield Police Department later posted the awkward conversation on their Facebook page with the caption: “We were invited to go to a baseball game tonight!!!! Unfortunately, we don’t think they are gonna come pick us up.”
A blind woman from North Harris County has achieved her life long dream of becoming a hair stylist. Last week, she received her license for hair braiding and weaving in the state of Texas.
Sandra Yelling lost her sight almost 20 years ago. She’s a mother to five daughters and always styled their hair before she went blind. Now she is looking to encourage others to pursue their dreams, since she was able to fulfill her own.
“I realized that, you know, I didn’t need eyes to do it. So, it just comes natural to me, all I need is my hands," Yelling says, but it took more than a decade for her to realize that.
It's not too often you see a lawn mower with flashing lights and a police officer in uniform pushing it outside. But these Apopka police officers have a goal to get 50 lawns mowed for community members in need.
"It's a great chance for the police and the community to really build a bond together," Tarriyah Baker said.
Her mother has her hands full keeping up with five kids. So it was a big help when these Apopka police officers showed up in her yard to take on the work.
Eating higher-than-average amounts of gluten during the first five years of life is associated with a higher risk of developing celiac disease and celiac disease autoimmunity later in life in genetically predisposed children, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Tuesday.
Eating just one extra gram of gluten per day during the first five years of life increases a predisposed child’s risk of developing celiac disease autoimmunity by 6.1 percent, and celiac disease by 7.2 percent.
For every additional gram of gluten consumed per day, the risk rises.