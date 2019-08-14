A blind woman from North Harris County has achieved her life long dream of becoming a hair stylist. Last week, she received her license for hair braiding and weaving in the state of Texas.

Sandra Yelling lost her sight almost 20 years ago. She’s a mother to five daughters and always styled their hair before she went blind. Now she is looking to encourage others to pursue their dreams, since she was able to fulfill her own.

“I realized that, you know, I didn’t need eyes to do it. So, it just comes natural to me, all I need is my hands," Yelling says, but it took more than a decade for her to realize that.