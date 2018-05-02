Disney offers unions $15 an hour by 2021

- Walt Disney World says that they are wiling to pay their employees $15 an hour by 2021.

The negotiations have been at a standstill for a few months and this is a big move in terms of salary offered by Disney.

The Union has been demanding $15-an-hour since the negotiations started. That's about a 50% increase from what workers start at now.

Fox 35 has confirmed through a Disney Communications Spokeswoman that Disney did present the offer to the Union. The $15 amount would be fully in force by 2021.

At this point, the sides do not have an agreement and there are other contract issues still being reviewed.

All of this is happening as Walt Disney World is hiring some 3,500 workers with much higher bonuses than years past.