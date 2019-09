- Norwegian Cruise Line set sail on Thursday to deliver a ship full of relief supplies to the Bahamas.

The cruise line said on Twitter that they packed up their Norwegian Breakaway ship full of water and other necessary items to be delivered to the victims of Hurricane Dorian.

#BahamasReliefMission in action. #NorwegianBreakaway is currently being loaded & will depart tonight to the #Bahamas with much needed supplies. Hope Starts Here. See how you can help: https://t.co/Z8VrpgWo4k pic.twitter.com/MQvpK9x5aY — Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) September 5, 2019

The company has already committed $1 million to help the islands recover after being destroyed by Dorian this week. Norwegian relaunched their hurricane relief campaign, Hope Starts Here, in partnership with All Hands and Hearts, to help the islands recover.

"Our hearts are heavy after witnessing the impact and devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "We have been cruising to these islands for over 50 years and remain committed to its wonderful people during this unprecedented event. Through our partnership with All Hands and Hearts, we vow to match all donations collected to support the country's rebuilding efforts."

The Company said in a press release that they will also match donations dollar-for-dollar to assist with rebuilding efforts across the Bahamas, including debris cleanup and removal, and the delivery of supplies and temporary shelters.

