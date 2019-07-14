The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Jul 14 2019 02:22PM EDT
University of South Florida researchers are returning to a former reform school where they unearthed the remains of 55 people to determine if there are more graves on the massive site.
Forensic anthropologist Dr. Erin Kimmerle will lead the initial two-week project starting Monday to determine if 27 anomalies found on the site are likely to be more graves at the Marianna reform school that had a history of horrific abuse.
A contractor using ground-penetrating radar discovered the anomalies earlier this year and notified the state that they could be graves.
Posted Jul 14 2019 01:23PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 01:25PM EDT
Deputies in Citrus County are searching for a teen who was last seen on Wednesday.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office says that 16-year-old Lyndsey Faith Mockerman-Hunt is missing.
They say that Lyndsey may be in the area of Inverness or Lecanto. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray hoodie when she ran away from a residence in Hernando on Wednesday.
Posted Jul 14 2019 01:06PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 01:08PM EDT
Authorities say a teenage girl has been bitten by a shark while vacationing in Florida.
Nassau County Sheriff's officials say the 16-year-old girl was boogie boarding outside her hotel in Amelia Island on Friday morning when she was bitten. The Florida Times-Union reports she had bite marks on her heel and ankle. Authorities said the girl was vacationing from South Florida.
No other details were released.