- Orlando Pride defender Toni Pressley has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has begun treatment, the Club announced today. Pressley underwent surgery on Friday morning at Orlando Health and has been placed on the 45-Day Disabled List.

“We can’t imagine what Toni is going through. On behalf of everyone at the Club, I would like to extend our unconditional support to Toni, her family and the members of our Orlando Pride family throughout the entirety of the treatment process,” said Orlando Pride General Manager Erik Ustruck. “Toni’s health and well-being is, of course, our biggest priority. We are happy to be able to provide her with the full backing of the Club, the NWSL and our partners at Orlando Health.”

“Although a cancer diagnosis of any kind can be extremely difficult, her family at Orlando Health is going to battle this disease with Toni every step of the way,” said Daryl Osbahr, M.D., team doctor for Orlando Pride and chief of sports medicine for Orlando Health. “Toni is in great hands with the experts at the Breast Care Center at Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center and we are working in tandem with her oncologists to ensure she has everything she needs to fight this disease and to return her to playing the sport that she loves as safely and quickly as possible.”

A native of Melbourne, Pressley joined the Pride in the Club’s inaugural season after being selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 NWSL Expansion Draft. Since then, the Florida State product has made 52 appearances for Orlando, including nine this season. Pressley, 29, has three NWSL goals to her name, with one goal during the 2019 campaign.

