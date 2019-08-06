There has been some controversy surrounding a mural that has been added to a local business in Indialantic.

Cottage Rose consignment shop just moved to its new location on AIA in Indialantic. To celebrate the move, its owner painted a mural of roses outside the building. The shop's owner, Victoria Athey, said the town told her it's against code, and she would need to paint over it.

"Because I let my emotions get a little bit of the best of me, I posted a little rant on social media," Athey said. "Before I knew it, within 24 hours, it had gone viral."