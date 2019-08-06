After knocking off an incumbent Republican in 2018, state Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-Maitland, is ready to run for a second term in the state House.
Goff-Marcil opened a campaign account Monday to seek re-election in House District 30, which is made up of parts of Orange and Seminole counties, according to the state Division of Elections website. Goff-Marcil received nearly 53 percent of the vote in 2018 as she unseated former Rep. Bob Cortes, R-Altamonte Springs.
Also in recent days, Palm Beach Gardens Democrat Jim Carroll opened a campaign account to run in 2020 against Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, in Palm Beach County's House District 85. Roth had raised $9,000 for his re-election bid as of the end of July.