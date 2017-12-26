Surprise holiday performance at Kissimmee Wal-Mart

- Video of a surprise holiday performance at a Kissimmee Wal-Mart is going viral.

Since Ruben Delgado posted it on his Facebook page, “El Principe” on Dec. 23, it’s been viewed more than two million times and shared nearly 70,000 times.

Members of Plena Mar Latino says the band was invited in by store managers to perform a Parranda.

The video shows a large crowd at the store singing and dancing along.

The performers say this is the third time they’ve played at the Walmart for the holidays but after a devastating year in Puerto Rico, this performance felt different.

“Our hearts are still there because we have a lot of family there,” said Arturo Fuentes. “We are here, our heart and feeling are still there and that’s why we played like that.”

