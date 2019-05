SpaceX photo SpaceX photo

- SpaceX is expected to launch their Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday night.

This launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 15th. However, it was scrubbed and rescheduled for the next day due to excessive high-level winds. The next launch date was also scrubbed so a satellite software update could be completed. SpaceX now plans for a Thursday night launch.

Upper-level winds remain a concern for the launch. They usually cannot be incorporated into the weather favorability forecast, as they are not like clouds. They are much more unpredictable.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 60 broadband communication satellites into space, known as Starlink.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.