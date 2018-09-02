Search for suspect who went into pond resumes Monday

- Deputies say they will search again on Monday, after a man trying to run from deputies went into a lake and possibly drowned.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office called in the dive team and marine unit, Sunday, to comb an area in the tourist district.

Investigators say the incident began at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

They say deputies spotted a suspicious car near the woods behind Top Golf, which is off Universal Boulevard.

They say two men were in the car and it smelled like drugs.



One man was arrested, but a 38-year-old passenger ran.



Deputies say the suspect went into the lake, and even though they pleaded with him to come back to shore, he never did.

Deputies say they are investigating this case as a possible drowning, but so far they haven’t found anything.

The search is expected to start again Monday morning.

This incident happened just one day after deputies say a suspect in an unrelated drug case jumped into a retention pond trying to get away from deputies in Pine Hills.

That man's body was recovered on Saturday.