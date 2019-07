- Orlando, get ready for some great food at great prices.

On Tuesday, Visit Orlando announced that the 14th year of 'Magical Dining' runs form August 23rd to September 30th.

More than 100 Orlando restaurants are reportedly participating in 2019. These restaurants are located across seven districts. They include the following:

Benihana

Cubra Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhosue

Seaworld -- Shark's Underwater Grill

The Edison at Disney Springs

Enzo's Hideaway Tunnel Bar & Restaurant

JALEO at Disney Springs

Paddlefish Restaurant

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Disney Springs

Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Melting Pot

Morton's The Steakhouse

Ocean Prime

Seasons 52

Seito Sushi

The Capital Grille

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Texas de Brazil

Le Coq au Vin

Vin The Stubborn Mule

Chez Vincent

Luke's Kitchen

The Osprey Tavern

The Ravenous Pig

These restaurants will offer three-course, prix-fixe dinners for just $35 per person.

"Now in its 14th year, Visit Orlando's Magical Dining has reached an unprecedented number of restaurants with more than 120 and 11 new to the program," said Visit Orlando President and CEO George Aguel. "The expanding depth of options for diners this fall reflects Orlando's thriving culinary scene found in all areas of our destination, from the tourism corridor and Restaurant Row to downtown Orlando, Winter Park and beyond."

Visit Orlando also said that $1 from each meal served will benefit one or more deserving local charities. The recipients will be announced before the start of this year's program.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found on Visit Orlando's website.