- A flight from Denver to Orlando made an emergency landing back in Denver due to a malfunction on one of the plane's wings.

Passengers on the United flight noticed a piece of the engine cover flew off, causing the plane to turn back to the airport.

Passengers on the plane say the pilot told them to remain calm, but they said that was easier said than done.

The couple told The News Station that the United crew handled the situation well, putting all the passengers on a new plane to Orlando and offering them a gift.