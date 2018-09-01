68-year-old woman sexually assaulted on beach

- Safety and security are a concern this Labor Day weekend as a 68-year-old woman was sexually battered while walking alone on the beach on early Saturday morning in Daytona Beach.

According to deputies, the woman was walking alone in the Daytona Beach Shores area between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. when she was attacked, knocked out, and sexually assaulted. When she woke up, officials say the woman was naked from the waist down.

Deputies say the woman was taken to the hospital, where medical examiners confirmed she had been sexually battered.

Detectives are working on the case, but no arrests have been made yet.