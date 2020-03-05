Wild Temperature Swings Expected

After a day of record breaking heat, we now monitor a major drop in our temps during the next 24 hours. On Thursday we set record highs in Orlando-92, Daytona Beach-89, Sanford-91, Leesburg-89 and Melbourne-90. The cold front will be south of us by 9am on Friday and that will begin our cooling trend....again.

Instead of having highs in the 90's we will have highs on Friday in the upper 60's to lower 70's. By Friday night the temp will drop to it's lowest point in the upper 40's.

After a chilly start on Saturday morning, the mercury will rise, but only into the lower to middle 60's by 2pm. The normal high temp is 76, so we will be running over 10 degrees cooler than normal.

The roller coaster ride continues next week when temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80's by late week as we prep for our next cold front.