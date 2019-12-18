Wet weekend ahead of Christmas Eve

As a cold front exits Central Florida on Wednesday, afternoon high temperatures will remain below-average.

We'll finish the work week rain free, with highs near 70 degrees on Friday.

This weekend, a low pressure system develops in the Gulf of Mexico and slides over the state.

This will increase the rain chance, up to 70% coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

As the low pulls away from Florida next week, expect drier, more comfortable air on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s, around 70 on Tuesday.

