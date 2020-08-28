Wet weather pattern developing for Central Florida this weekend

Looks like some wetter weekend days are ahead for Central Florida.

Rain chances return Friday afternoon mainly after 3 - 4 pm. The highest concentration of showers and storms will be across the I-4 corridor, lesser coverage over North Central areas like Ocala and Gainesville. Cloud to ground lightning and locally heavy rain will be possible in a few areas so, stay weather aware! Highs will hit in the low-mid-90s from the coast West into the interior.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts

Forecast models have been rather persistent in suggesting higher weekend moisture levels.

Advertisement

Some of the increase can be blamed on the departing circulation associated with the remains of once Hurricane Laura. As Laura's remains move closer to the Atlantic, the tail end of the circulation will help to develop a Southwest wind flow from the Gulf into Florida.

Keep in mind that the pattern taking shape normally means an earlier start to the rain. While Saturday's chances likely won't really get going until after 1-2 pm, Sunday might be a different story.

The new pattern will be firmly established by Sunday, so some of the viewing areas closer to the Gulf of Mexico, may in fact see showers and storms before 12 pm. Something to certainly watch out for if you've got outdoor plans.

Download the FOX 35 Weather App to track the tropics on your phone, receive severe weather alerts, and get the latest daily forecasts.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.