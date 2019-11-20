Tropical Storm Sebastien forecast to strengthen over the central Atlantic Ocean

Sebastien is forecast to strengthen as it moves over the Atlantic Ocean, posing no threat to land.

As of 5:00 AM, the storm is moving to the north-northeast at 8mph with maximum sustained winds of 60mph.

The center of circulation is located about 355 miles north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm accelerating to the northeast, with winds reaching 80mph on Friday, which is a Category 1 storm.

With relatively warm sea surface temperatures and a moist environment, Sebastian should strengthen over the next 24 hours.

The Atlantic has had 18 named storms in the 2019 hurricane season, which ends on November 30.

