Tropical Storm Isaias likely to form on Tuesday night, forecast shows Florida impact

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now issuing advisories on potential cyclone nine -- an area of low pressure east of the Windward Islands that is likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday night.

The circulation is moving quickly to the west at 23 miles per hour. The newest track shows the storm moving towards Florida, hitting the south part of the state by Sunday morning with winds of 50 miles per hour or so.

The latest spaghetti plot models show a general west, northwest motion of the system over the next few days. Once the system intensifies into a tropical storm, modeling will have an easier time carving out a better long term track. A stronger storm would produce more of a northerly track, while a weaker system could stay on a more westerly course.

The NHC forecasts that it will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Tropical storm conditions are likely in these areas through Thursday and a Tropical Storm warning has been issued for U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico specifically.

By the end of the week, rainfall and wind impacts could move to portions of Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Tuesday afternoon and will provide more information about the current state of the disturbance.

Behind what could soon be 'Isaias' is two more strong tropical waves exiting Africa. Environmental conditions are marginal for additional development. However, these systems need to be watched over the next several days.

