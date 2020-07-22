Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

article

We now have our 7th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Gonzola has formed in the tropical Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning.





The system is located about 1,285 miles east of the southern Windward Islands and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph.

The storm is expected to move through the Windward Islands on Saturday and continue westward.

The other feature we're watching is located over the Gulf of Mexico and moving away from Florida. This tropical wave stands about a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. Tracking takes this closer to Texas over the weekend.

