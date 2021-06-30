Tropical Storm Elsa forms in Atlantic Ocean with Florida in possible forecast path

Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the Atlantic and Florida remains in its projected path.

The National Hurricane Center says Elsa is located 865 miles east southeast of the Windward Islands moving west near 25 mph.

"An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours," the NHC said.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday, according to forecasters.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

"It is too soon to determine what - if any - impacts could be felt in Florida next week given the uncertainty in the long-range forecast," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Giannas. 'Regardless, now is the time to review your hurricane plan."

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Barbados

Martinique

St. Lucia

St. Vincent

the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The next name on the list is Fred. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that the U.S. is likely to be hit with another "above-normal" year, with 13 to 20 total named storms.

