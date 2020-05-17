Tropical Storm Arthur slightly strengthening as it crawls nears North Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Arthur is slowly getting stronger as it nears the North Carolina coast on Monday.

Arthur formed Saturday in waters off Florida, marking the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on late Monday morning said Arthur is about 20 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. It is moving with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph towards the north-northeast near 16 mph.

As a result, a tropical storm warning was issued for parts of North Carolina’s coast, from Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

The NHC expects Arthur to move toward the northeast with an increase in speed is expected later on Monday, turning away from the east coast of the United States on Monday night and Tuesday. It will turn even more toward the east on Tuesday.

Dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents are expected to spread northward from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1.

