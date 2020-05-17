Tropical Storm Arthur crawls closer to North Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Arthur crawled closer to the North Carolina coast early Monday, amid threats of some minor flooding and rough seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.

Arthur formed Saturday in waters off Florida, marking the sixth straight year that a named storm has developed before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Monday morning said Arthur is about 50 miles east-southeast of Morehead City and 50 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras in North Carolina. It is moving with maximum sustained winds of about 45 miles per hour towards the north-northeast near 15 mph.

As a result, a tropical storm warning was issued for parts of North Carolina’s coast, from Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

The NHC expects Arthur to move toward the northeast with an increase in speed is expected later on Monday, followed by a turn toward the east on Tuesday. It will move near North Carolina through Monday, turning away from the east coast of the United States on Monday night and Tuesday.

Dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents are expected to spread northward from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.

Hurricane season officially starts June 1.

