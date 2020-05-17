Tropical Storm Arthur could impact North Carolina coast, heads away from Florida

Tropical Storm Arthur is churning toward the coast of North Carolina in the Atlantic.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Arthur was moving north-northeast at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds reaching 45 mph.

At 11 p.m. on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) declared Tropical Depression 1 as Tropical Storm Arthur.

FOX 35 Meteorologist Mike Linden said the storm gained some steam overnight, looking more organized on Sunday morning.

However, he said it is still unclear if it will become a Category 1 hurricane.

Arthur comes about two weeks before the official start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season on June 1.

Forecasters said they do not believe Arthur will make landfall in the United States.

The storm is expected to turn toward the northeast during the next 24 to 48 hours, the NHC says.

By Tuesday, Arthur will have turned away from the east coast.

However, Arthur will still impact states along the coast, including Florida.

Dangerous coastal surf conditions and rip currents are expected to spread northward from Florida to the mid-Atlantic states during the next few days.

The National Weather Service said eastern North Carolina should prepare for some localized flooding and dangerous marine conditions along the coast on Monday and Tuesday.

