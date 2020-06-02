Tropical depression could strengthen into Cristobal, bringing widespread rain to Florida

A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico could strengthen into a tropical storm and bring widespread rain to Florida as it slowly moves west.

The tropical depression formed just off the Yucatán Peninsula on Monday afternoon. It is still in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, moving closer to the peninsula.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says that this depression is moving slowly but could develop into a tropical storm. If it does, it will be called Cristobal.

It could develop by Wednesday, meaning the latter half of the week and the weekend could be very wet. It will bring a lot of rain and moisture to the entire southeast United States, including Florida.

There is still some uncertainty about where the tropical depression could go, as the spaghetti plot models are al over the place. However, FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King believes it will go into the northern Gulf of Mexico by the late weekend or early next week.

Hurricane season officially began on Monday, meaning Florida residents should be prepared for the possibility of incoming tropical activity.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will go until November 30th. Forecasters predict that the season will more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher).

Only time will tell how many storms and hurricanes we actually will have. In the last couple of weeks, the Atlantic already saw the development of Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha form.

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

