Tracking the storms: Strong to severe weather on Friday for Central Florida

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move over Central Florida on Friday, bringing damaging winds and periods of heavy rain.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible, mainly during the morning hours.

The potential for rotating storms will decrease through the afternoon, as helicity values drop after 11:00 AM.

Atmospheric heliciy looks at the vertical wind profile in the lower part of the atmosphere.

Lower values of helicity indicate a less favorable environment for tornadic storms.

Showers and storms will persist through the day, with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

Winds will continue out of the south, becoming westerly in the afternoon.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb to the low 80s around Orlando metro.

Tonight, a 30% chance of showers and storms remains, with temperatures dropping to around 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Make sure you have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded and ready to receive alerts if conditions turn severe.