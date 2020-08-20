The tropics are fired up!

article

Things have become very active in the tropics! A strong tropical wave is moving West through the Central Caribbean, a second strong wave is exiting Western Africa, moving into the Atlantic and of course, Depression 13 is located well to the East of the Windward Islands, moving generally on a West/Northwest track over the next few days. The depression will continue gaining intensity, likely becoming named storm "LAURA" later today or tonight according to the National Hurricane Center.

Current forecast track cone of uncertainty brings the storm closer to Florida longer term. Still a bit early in the game to assess local impacts as the storm track will change over the coming days. We're advising residents of Central Florida to stay aware of this system and monitor the latest forecasts and possible impacts here on the Peninsula.

The current flurry of tropical activity is certainly expected as we're now approaching the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season. It looks like the remainder of August through at least mid-September will feature more storms as conditions in the tropics and close to home remain primed up.