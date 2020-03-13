Temperatures near 90° this weekend

article

Warm and dry weather continues through the weekend, with temperatures climbing to near 90 degrees by Sunday.

Surface high pressure is locked over the Florida Peninsula, keeping rain associated with a weakening cold front to our north, over Alabama and Georgia.

Expect temperatures to climb to the mid-and-upper 80s on Friday, with southerly winds and mostly sunny skies.

The above-average heat will continue through Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Orlando will hit 88 degrees, which is 10 degrees above normal, accoding to climate records.

The record high temperature for March 15 is 91 degrees, set back in 1971.

A slight chance of rain (30%) returns to Central Florida by Saint Patrick's Day on Tuesday.