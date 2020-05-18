Strong to severe storms possible today across Central Florida

article

The risk of severe storms across Central Florida will return today. The entire viewing area is being monitored for a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms mainly after 2pm this afternoon. The threats will include isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing; damaging wind gusts, small hail, heavy rainfall and lots of cloud to ground lightning. Rainfall amounts could top 1" in some of the heavier areas of rain.

The FOX 35 storm tracker model is showing quite a bit of rainfall and embeded strong storms after 2pm. The line will develop as the Gulf of Mexico seabreeze develops by late morning, pushing the storms into Central Florida. By late afternoon and early evening, storms will head over to the coastal areas, exiting into the Atlantic by sunset. A few showers or storms could linger into the overnight hours but, the chance of severe weather will expire by then.

Rainfall amounts should prove to be rather beneficial with rain slated for today, tonight and before 2pm on Tuesday. While the region has seen some rain as of late, it hasn't been quite enough to quench the Earth's thirst. According to the latest rain accumulation models, many locations should see about a half inch of rain total by late Tuesday afternoon.