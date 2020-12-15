Strongs storms expected, with a drop into the 30s and 40s to follow

The roller coaster ride known as Central Florida's weather continues this week.

Expect a pleasant day overall this Tuesday. A weak front moved through the area on Monday evening and in its wake, you will find comfortable highs and mixed sky conditions. Most parts of the region will see temperatures in the mid-70s in the afternoon, with some upper 60s across the North Central area. Winds will be light through the day.

Tuesday night will offer up cool and quiet weather but changes are just around the corner. A strong cold front will zip across the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The system will push clouds into Central Florida on Wednesday morning, as highs hit in the upper 70s.

Southerly breezes will warm things up in advance of the cold front. The latest forecast models are showing a line of showers and storms coming in off the Gulf after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Rain chances will rise into the 50 to 60 percent range.

Parts of the FOX 35 and FOX 51 viewing areas are outlined with a 'marginal' risk of severe storms. The main threats to watch for are damaging wind gusts and the chance of isolated and brief tornados.

The timing on the stronger storms looks to take shape early Wednesday afternoon through evening. The line of weather should weaken as it moves through Florida.

Behind the departing front, conditions in Central Florida will turn much colder. Highs both Thursday and Friday will remain in the 60s with lots of sunshine. Lows will drop down again, with the coldest air of the week arriving overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The 30s and 40s will return to the region with breezy winds developing on Friday.

