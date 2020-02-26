Strong storms possible Wednesday followed by 30-degree temperature drop

Wednesday will mark the last day with highs in the 80s this week. Southerly breezes and a little sun here and there will force temps back into the "warm zone" yet again.

A strong cold front will sweep the area tonight bringing some big weather changes that will hang around for quite a few days. If you like it chilly, this one is for you!



You should know that as the cold front slides across the area today, strong to even a few isolated severe storms could be possible. Our area is highlighted in a "MARGINAL RISK" zone to account for any strong storms. The main threats begin to set up after 2pm with mainly strong damaging winds and very heavy rains. The storms should be in Brevard County by late evening.

Colder air will begin funneling in behind the front tonight and temps will be tumbling down! Waking up in the colder 40s and 50s tomorrow morning with breezes making things feel a little cooler overall. Skies will also clear up through sunrise Thursday, eventually yielding plentiful sunshine. Highs by Thursday afternoon cap odff in the cool low-mid 60s, should feel and look good!

The coldest period of time over the next several days will be Friday morning as lows fall into the 30s and 40s. Freeze watches and eventual warnings could surface at some point so keep it here to FOX 35 for the very latest for any changes!

