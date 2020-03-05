Strong storms, damaging winds possible in Central Florida

article

The latest weather outlook from the storm prediction center is highlighting parts of Northern Florida with a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms near the Florida/Georgia border and a MARGINAL RISK from ALACHUA COUNTY over into FLAGLER County mainly after 2 p.m.Thursday afternoon.

Main threats to the FOX 35 viewing area in North Central Florida will be damaging winds and some passing pockets of heavy rainfall. Heading South into the heart of Central Florida (Metro Orlando and surrounding areas) expect some gusty winds, perhaps a rumble of thunder and some passing rain. Our weather team would like all residents and visitors here in Central Florida to stay weather aware through the day and stick with us here at FOX 35 for the latest updates.

Timing specifics on the arrival of the strongest storms can be seen in the time windows above.

Early afternoon through the evening hours for North Central sections and a later start time and ending closer to Orlando, Tampa, eastbound to the Space Coast. Behind the departing system will be a beautiful run of weather taking you into the weekend, talk about perfect timing!

