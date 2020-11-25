Strong cold fronts to bring Florida weather changes next week!

We're still gathering specifics on our next series of chilly cold fronts coming to Central Florida next week.

Looks for a dramatic fall in local temperatures for both day and night for much of next week. The mentioned systems look to bring some of the coldest air to our area since last January and February.

While a freeze is certainly not anticipated, the big changes coming will likely delight all of the cool weather lovers!

The first front will approach the area Sunday night into Monday morning. A line of showers and fast-moving storms will likely accompany the front according to our latest forecast modeling in the FOX 35 Weather Center.

Once the rain clears out, the cooler air will be funneling into Central Florida. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s and 60s, so even with full sunshine out, it will be a chilly change indeed for the entire viewing area.

Some of the early model forecasts are showing some rare, deep South snowfall or perhaps a slushy mix around North Georgia and possibly some of the Gulf States. Something to certainly keep an eye on as we head into late weekend and early next week.

