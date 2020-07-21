Strengthening System Moving Over The Tropical Atlantic

A low pressure system between Africa and the Lesser Antilles is becoming better organized, and has a "medium" chance of development this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The area of showers and thunderstorms is moving west, at about 10 mph, and has a 40% chance of development in the next 2 days, according to the NHC.

By the weekend, the low will enter into a "less favorable environment," which will limit further strengthening.

A tropical wave closer to Florida, is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over Cuba and the Bahamas.

Gradual development of this system is possible, as it moves west-northwestward during the next few days.

The system is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and be in the northwestern Gulf by Thursday and Friday.

The system has a low (30%) chance of development in the next 5 days.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system on Tuesday afternoon.