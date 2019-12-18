Soaking rain this weekend

A developing low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will slide over Florida this weekend, increasing the rain chance both Saturday an Sunday.

We'll finish the work week with a slight chance for showers on Friday, (20%) and afternoon highs topping off around 70 degrees in most spots.

Expect a 50% coverage of showers on Saturday, with chances increasing to 90% by Sunday.

As the low pulls away from Florida next week, expect drier, more comfortable air on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s, around 70 on Tuesday.

Christmas day will be rain-free and warm, with temperatures topping off around 75 degrees in Orlando.

