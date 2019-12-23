Slick roads Monday morning, more rain later

Roadways will be wet for Central Florida drivers early Monday morning, but we'll get a break before more showers tonight.

The rain will be checking out at around 10 a.m. with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Expect high temperatures in the low 70s with westerly winds at 5-10 mph.

As a potent upper-level low moves east, expect showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

The chance for showers remains through late evening.

Temperatures will fall to the low 50s with westerly winds at 5-10 mph.

On Christmas Eve, highs will be in the upper 60s with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

The chance for rain is low - 20 percent - and mainly along the coast.

We'll wake up Christmas morning in the upper 50s or low 60s.

Temperatures will warm quickly, topping off in the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

