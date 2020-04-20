Severe weather risk increasing for Central Florida today

article

It's a FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY! A TORNADO WATCH is up for the FOX 51 viewing area this MONDAY morning. Dixie County until 7am. Alachua and Gilchrist Counties until 11am. Strong to severe storms capable of producing tornadoes will be possible this morning in the watch area. There are no active watches South of these areas.

FOX 35 Guardian Weather radar gives us a good look at the line of storms moving through the Panhandle at 3am this morning. Motion to the Southeast will continue through the morning and early afternoon, approaching Orlando by early-mid afternon, a few storms could pop-up out ahead of the main line.

Taking a look at the storm risks to the area today reveals mainly a damaging wind threat and heavy rain, perhaps some hail for some of us. The tornado threat seems to be confined to the far Northern areas of North Florida out into the Carollinas later today.