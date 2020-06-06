Severe weather causes tornado warnings across Central Florida

On Saturday afternoon, Tornado Warnings were issued for Marion and Volusia Counties.

Marion County's warning expired at 4:45 p.m.

Volusia County's warning expired at 4:30 p.m.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving toward the gulf coast, causing heavy wind and rain for the state of Florida throughout the day on Saturday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the center of the storm will move across the Louisiana coast by Sunday night and winds will increase to 60 mph by landfall.

There is a Tropical Storm Warning along the Louisiana coast through the tip of the Florida panhandle until further notice.

A little closer to Central Florida, there is a Storm Surge Watch in effect for Coastal Citrus and Levy Counties.

Advertisement

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

Heavy rain is expected across East Central Florida Saturday and Sunday due to the surge of tropical moisture.

Wind gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

Rain totals could range from 1"-3", with localized amounts up to 4".

There has already been plenty of rain over the last few days, and with more falling on Saturday, there could be localized flooding.

There is a Flood Watch in effect until Sunday evening in Brevard, Seminole, Orange, Lake, Sumter, Polk, Osceola, Citrus and Levy Counties.

Fox 35 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said, "Stay weather aware this weekend because heavy rain and the chance for lightning is high both Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evenings."

Download the FOX 35 Weather app to track the tropics, receive daily weather reports, be updated with severe weather alerts, view live radar, and more.