Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for all of Central Florida

It will be bad before it gets better on Saturday in Central Florida.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 11 a.m. for all of Central Florida.

Severe weather is developing across several counties, with a strong line of storms moving in off the Eastern Gulf that will impact much of Central Florida through part of the morning. This means conditions are ripe for severe storms to develop.

"Right now, no warnings. We had some warnings earlier, even some tornado warnings and even a confirmed report of a tornado in St. John's County which is just north of Flagler County," said FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin.

Tomlin says the good news is that while there has been some lightning detected, there hasn't been a lot.

Tornadoes are possible, damaging winds and blinding rainfall. FOX 35 meteorologists are in studio to provide critical, up to the second information, both on-air and on-line.

The weather is expected to improve dramatically as we head into the afternoon, with lots of sunshine.

