Severe storms crossing through Central Florida that could produce tornadoes

The FOX 35 Weather Team is declaring Thursday night into very early Friday a Severe Weather Alert Day. A strong cold front is moving across Florida producing damaging winds and could present a few isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain and perhaps some small hail could also visit the region. WATCH OUR EXTENDED WEATHER COVERAGE HERE.

The line of storms is expected to slow a bit as it presses across the Peninsula. Storms should be well South of Orlando by 5 a.m. on Friday morning.

Residents and visitors across Central Florida should have a reliable way of receiving weather alerts, especially due to the fact that storms will be moving across during the time most are sleeping.

The FOX 35 Weather App will provide timely push alerts, warning information and of course, crystal clear radar with precision tracking of storms across the area.

Stay with the FOX 35 Weather Team through the day for the absolute latest on this developing weather threat and download the FOX 35 Weather App if you have yet to do so.