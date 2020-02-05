Expand / Collapse search

Severe storms crossing through Central Florida that could produce tornadoes

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for all of the FOX 35 viewing area, effective until 3 a.m. This includes Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Seminole, and Volusia counties. We are tracking storms and monitoring conditions as severe weather moves into our region. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News and be sure to download our FOX 35 Weather App for interactive radar and notifications.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Weather Team is declaring Thursday night into very early Friday a Severe Weather Alert Day.  A strong cold front is moving across Florida producing damaging winds and could present a few isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain and perhaps some small hail could also visit the region.  WATCH OUR EXTENDED WEATHER COVERAGE HERE.

The line of storms is expected to slow a bit as it presses across the Peninsula. Storms should be well South of Orlando by 5 a.m. on Friday morning. 

Residents and visitors across Central Florida should have a reliable way of receiving weather alerts, especially due to the fact that storms will be moving across during the time most are sleeping. 

