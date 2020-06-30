Second dust cloud will target the U.S. this Holiday weekend

article

On this Tuesday morning, The FOX 35 Weather Team continues tracking a large area of Saharan dust that blew across the Atlantic last week. As of 7am today, the plume was most prominent across far South Florida, much of East Texas, Northern Bahamas and the Caribbean. One good thing about this current layer? It's keeping the tropics quiet in some of the more favored areas of development for this time of year.

Be advised!! Don't let your dust guard down just yet! A tremendous, second area of the Saharan Air layer is loading up over the Caribbean and Tropical Atlantic. High pressure situated over the open Atlantic will help transport the dusty veil closer to the U.S. during the Holiday weekend. Something we will be watching closely in the FOX 35 Weather Center for you.



According to our forecast modeling, the far Western edge of the new plume will move into areas of Texas by Friday morning. This area looks especially thick on this second surge. Hot temps and dry weather will greet Texans during the holiday weekend, as the dust puts the atmosphere in a literal strangle hold!

Advertisement



Monday of next week will bring the layer up into the gut of the Gulf of Mexico, steadily rising Northbound and destined for the Gulf South and parts of Florida as well. Again, according to the latest forecast modeling posted here, this second surge looks rather thick. While it will likely alter the look sunsets across the region, it will also bring issues for those suffering with allergies.

Lastly, the forecast modeling by next Tuesday does in fact show the push of dust from Texas all the way over to Florida. This area may in fact not only expand covering more areas but, it could also stick around for quite awhile. Certainly something to keep an eye as we head through much of next week!